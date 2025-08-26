Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Watch: Auckland boarding house managers evict 26 people with two days’ notice

RNZ
5 mins to read

Auckland boarding house managers evict 26 people with two days' notice. Video / RNZ

By Amy Williams of RNZ

Auckland boarding house managers say they evicted 26 vulnerable people with just two days’ notice, because of safety fears.

The five tenants were rehoused – the rest were squatters and social service outreach teams had to scramble to find them shelter.

Bryan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save