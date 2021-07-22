Wastewater main under State Highway 1 in Paremata burst for second time in a week

The break in the pipe which lies between the Aotea turnoff and Paremata caused wastewater to overflow into the nearby harbour. Photo / 123RF

A wastewater main under State Highway 1 burst for the second time in a week last night due to another day of bad weather in the Wellington region.

The break in the pipe which lies between the Aotea turnoff and Paremata caused wastewater to overflow into the nearby harbour.

The wastewater main first broke on Saturday morning after a one-in-10-year rainfall event in the capital.

The piece of infrastructure caused sewage to overflow on to Station Rd, Paremata Cres and some areas near the entrance of Paremata Primary School grounds.

The pipe was temporarily repaired on Monday afternoon however, Wellington Water's investigations showed the pipe was in a fragile condition.

On Tuesday more sewage leaked into Porirua Harbour after a plan to alleviate pressure on the previously patched up pipe.

Wellington Water wastewater chief advisor Steve Hutchison told the Herald on Tuesday they decided to reinstate another unused pipeline across Porirua Harbour to alleviate pressure.

Hutchison said the pipeline was found to have a fault and some wastewater spilled in the northwest area of Onepoto, opposite Papakowhai, affecting the walkway and immediate area.

"The pipeline was taken offline when the overflow was discovered and the walkway has been temporarily closed."

Wellington Water are advising the public to avoid contact with coastal water in the area.