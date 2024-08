Days Bay near Eastbourne. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

By RNZ

Treated and untreated wastewater has been discharging into Days Bay near Eastbourne in Lower Hutt after a wastewater pipe broke.

Wellington Water said the problem at the Days Bay pump station happened on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were stood down overnight because of the incoming high tide and poor light.

As part of preparations for repair work, the main wastewater outfall pipeline to Pencarrow Heads has been temporarily closed off.