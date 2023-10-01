Warning over person-to-person Cryptosporidium transmission in Queenstown

Queenstown. Photo / George Heard

Te Whatu Ora has warned of Cryptosporidium (crypto) spreading between people as investigations continue into the source of infection.

Medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said yesterday there were 56 confirmed cases of the gastro bug, 12 probable cases, and eight under investigation in the Queenstown Lakes outbreak.

“Public Health are aware of some cases of secondary infection of crypto.

“This means that there are some people who are getting it from people they live or work with.

“It is very important that everyone practise good hand hygiene to stop the spread of crypto to other people.

“Wash your hands with lots of soap and water for at least 20 seconds and then dry them thoroughly on a clean towel.”

Jack urged those who had someone in the household with crypto to ensure all surfaces, including door handles, were cleaned regularly with a cleaning product that contained hydrogen peroxide.

Chlorine-based products did not work against crypto and bleach-based products were not as effective, she said.

Sharing bathwater was also a problem, she said. Anybody, including babies, who had had crypto symptoms should not share bathwater until they were symptom-free for two weeks.

“For up to two weeks after a person has had crypto, the little cryptosporidiosis cysts can still be present, even if you don’t have symptoms.

“The cysts can break off and go into the water, where they can survive outside the body and spread to anyone else who uses that water,” Jack said.

A source of infection had yet to be identified, but investigations were actively ongoing to determine the source.

Drinking water has not been ruled out as the source of the outbreak and a boil water notice has been in place across Queenstown since September 18.

It is not yet clear when it might be lifted.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has secured UV disinfection equipment to provide a temporary barrier against crypto, but it will not be in place until December.