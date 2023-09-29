Voyager 2023 media awards
'Institutional betrayal': Whistleblower doctor claims patients are at risk

12 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

The senior doctor who accused Te Whatu Ora of a ‘conspiracy’ to avoid disclosing serious safety issues tells ALEX SPENCE he had an ethical duty to take a public stance and that the problems are

