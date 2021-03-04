Warning as severe thunderstorms hit inland Hawke's Bay

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail. Photo / Paul Taylor

Severe thunderstorms have been detected by an official weather radar in an inland part of Hawke's Bay.

MetService at 3.05pm issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hastings and Rangitikei districts.

At 2.52 pm, the MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near the northern Ruahine Range and Kereru.

"These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the east-north-east, and are expected to lie near Sherenden (Hastings) between 3.22 and 3.52pm.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

"Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards and vines and may make driving conditions hazardous."

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

This warning is due to be updated or lifted by 03:52 pm on March 4, on Thursday.