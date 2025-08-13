Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warning after real estate agents caught altering property sale agreements

RNZ
4 mins to read

House buyers, particularly those using money from KiwiSaver, may be being put at risk. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

House buyers, particularly those using money from KiwiSaver, may be being put at risk. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

By RNZ

House buyers, particularly those using money from KiwiSaver, may be being put at risk by real estate agents altering sale and purchase agreements, the Law Association warns.

The association’s property law committee raised a concern with the Real Estate Institute after members noted real

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save