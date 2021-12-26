Warm-weather treat for North Island as heavy rain forecast for west of South Island

Beachgoers enjoyed the water at Narrow Neck Beach on a sunny Christmas Day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Holidaymakers, especially in the North Island should expect more warm and sunny weather in the coming days as 2021 comes to an end.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellan said the weather across the country will be of two halves.

With a ridge of high pressure in place, people in the North Island should expect more warm temperatures.

"We are going to have those temperatures especially in the east knocking on the 30-degree mark in the holiday places like Hawkes Bay."

Some fortunate Aucklanders spent Boxing Day at the races at Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Brett Phibbs

However, people in the west of the South Island should prepare for some wet weather.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Westland north of Harihari which is only expected to lift at 4am on Tuesday. While a heavy rain warning in Buller south of Karamea is only expected to lift at 6am on Tuesday.

"We have got a cold front travelling up the South Island, so we've got some quite heavy rain associated with that in the west of the South Island," Bellan said.

Starting tonight, a band of heavy rain will move over the South Island, producing over 100 mm for parts of the Southern Alps ⛰

We may even see some significant spill-over rain for parts of the Canterbury Plains! pic.twitter.com/JJuo99vGit — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 26, 2021

As regions across the country record warm temperatures, Bellan said a few temperature records have been broken, with Kawarua reaching 30C just a few days ago.

"We have seen 30 breached in a few places, so just with these northwesterly flows we can get these conditions."

Meanwhile, the Capital has recorded temperatures in the low twenties which Bellan said is expected for this time of year.

Moving down to the South Island, Bellan said cooler temperatures are expected today.

"We're looking at places back in the mid-teens even with the likes of Oamaru, Timaru and down further south in Gore because it's a bit cooler than normal for them in the next few days."

Looking further into the week, warm and sunny weather is forecast as New Zealanders prepare to see in the New Year.

With more hot weather on the cards, Bellan is asking New Zealanders to remain sun smart when enjoying the sun.