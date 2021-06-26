'Warm and grey' weather set to dampen the North Island today

MetService National weather: June 25th - 27th

Rain is to travel north across the country today, although some parts of the North Island can expect to escape with just a "warm and grey" day.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellan said Aucklanders will have to shield themselves from some "strong and exposed" winds with showers throughout the day and rain in the evening.

The City of Sails will have a high of 18C and be cloudy with a few showers and northwesterlies.

Yesterday, Auckland kite-flyers participating in the Manu Aute Kite Day in Ōrākei for Matariki celebrations managed to enjoy a grey but mostly dry day in the wind.

The celebration honours the universal tradition of kite-flying across Tāmaki Makaurau.

However, showers are set to continue throughout the week in Auckland, easing up for clear skies on Wednesday.

WeatherWatch says a weather pattern featuring gales, heavy wind and cooler conditions is now hitting New Zealand.

By tomorrow, a "polar blast" will start spreading up the country.

"Both islands are impacted by the cold, starting Monday in Southland and peaking in Northland by Wednesday morning," WeatherWatch's forecast states.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Tongariro National Park, the ranges of Mount Taranaki, and Tararua ranges until 3pm today.

Much of the North Island can expect rain heading into the new week, but temperatures are set to be warmer than usual this time of the year.

Napier is geared up to be the warmest today. hitting a high of 20C. Kaitaia is closely behind with a high of 19C and Tauranga with 18.

The Waikato is set to have a mostly rainy day from sunrise to evening, with a high of 17 in Hamilton.

Wellington will receive a high of 15 as it remains in alert level 2. Christchurch can expect a high of 16C and Dunedin 13C.

A wind watch for Wairarapa expires at 7am.