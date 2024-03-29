After six years Warbirds Over Wanaka is back - and expected to be attended by 60,000 people. Photo / George Heard

After six years Warbirds Over Wanaka is back - and expected to be attended by 60,000 people. Photo / George Heard

US fighter jets, acrobatic teams and vintage aircraft have been attracting a sold-out 60,000 people to Wānaka for its biannual airshow after the event was grounded for the last six years. Herald photojournalist George Heard captured all of the action.

Warbirds Over Wānaka International Airshow last took off in 2018 with its 2020 and 2022 shows both cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

There have been no such restrictions this year as crowds have thrilled to a wide range of aircraft carving up the skies across three days from March 29-31.

That has included US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-17 demonstration teams heading down under.

The planes fly over the snow-dusted southern mountains. Photo / George Heard

The F-16 fighters flew to New Zealand from their base in Misawa Japan KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft keeping them fuelled up on the way, while the huge C-17 Globemaster III team jetted in from Hawaii.

Photo / George Heard

“The F-16 is such an iconic Warbird and not just because it can reach Mach 2 (2,000+ kph),” Warbirds Over Wānaka general manager Ed Taylor said.

“The aircraft first flew in 1974 and is still being manufactured today - 50 years later. What a way to celebrate your 50th with a ‘fast and furious’ display at Wanaka.”

Crowds flocked to the picturesque southern site. Photo / George Heard

An American civilian acrobatic team filled with ex-US Air Force pilots called The American Eagles has also been entertaining crowds.

Display teams dazzle the skies. Photo / George Heard

Local Top Guns from the Royal New Zealand Air Force have also taken to the sky, giving the new Poseidon P-8K maritime surveillance aircraft - which replaced the P-3K Orion - its airshow debut.

Crowds at the Wanaka lakeside. Photo / George Heard

The RNZAF has also brought its Air Force Heritage Flight team including its Spitfire, P-51 Mustang and Grumman Avenger.

Thousands turned out for the return of the Warbirds over Wanaka event today. Photo / George Heard

The Black Falcons RNZAF display team have also been performing on their Texan T-6C trainers, while the Kiwi Blue parachute team is also at Warbirds.

Photo / George Heard

“Our airshow is proud to have aircraft from the 1920′s right through to today – it shows how technology has evolved over the years. It’s also a great chance for visitors to find out about careers in the armed forces,” Taylor said.

After six years Warbirds Over Wanaka is back - and expected to be attended by 60,000 people. Photo / George Heard