By RNZ

The Defence Force’s new Poseidon aircraft begin patrolling the waters around New Zealand today.

It has taken four years of preparation to operate and maintain the P-8A planes.

Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark said the new fleet’s introduction into service marks the beginning of a new era.

“New Zealand’s maritime security is central to our survival and success.

“The Poseidon is the latest in a series of aircraft going back to the early days of the RNZAF that have kept watch from the air - securing our maritime resources, defending our region against military threats, building regional resilience, preventing trans-national crime, and of course carrying out search and rescue and humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions.

The RNZAF’s new P-8A Poseidon fleet is taking to the air. Photo / RNZAF

“In the Poseidon fleet, we now have the modern standard in technology to perform these crucial roles.”

The Poseidons replace six 1960s-era P3 Orion aircraft, which have been in service for 57 years.

The four new planes cost $2.3 billion.

To accommodate the new aircraft, No. 5 Squadron has moved from RNZAF Base Auckland at Whenuapai where the P-3K2 Orions were based, to Base Ohakea in Manawatū.