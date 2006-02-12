Wanted urgently: 20,000 workers for apple season

Pressure for seasonal labour is mounting as apple harvesting gets underway this week.



Hawkes Bay's fruit and vegetable industry will be one of New Zealand's largest employers over the next few months, despite last season's poor apple export returns.



Horticulture New Zealand director Ru Collin said the industry was calling out for seasonal workers now to prevent a potential labour shortage which threatens the region each year. He said concern had been mounting that seasonal workers might not think there were many opportunities as the apple industry was at a low.



Already more than 1800 people had been employed during January. Overall numbers would be only slightly down on last year's 24,000 workers needed to pick and process the country's record apple crop, he said.



The pressure is on as harvesting will start a week earlier, running from February 25 to May.



"The season is starting a week earlier than normal and the peaks will also be in a more condensed period, in other words the fruit is ready and we have to get it off," Mr Collin said.



"The second peak of the season, for Braeburn apples in Hawkes Bay is expected to fall around Easter and we need to keep workers here and interested in working before following the harvest trail to Bay of Plenty," he said.



To help prevent a seasonal labour shortage the Department of Labour initiated a pilot seasonal work permit policy allocating 4000 permits.



Last year only 800 permits were issued for Hawkes Bay.



Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers' Association executive officer Dianne Vesty said the PickNZ pilot had provided a platform to make regular contact with workers.



- NZPA