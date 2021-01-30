Wanted: 'Dangerous' Mongols gang member still on the run from authorities

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police hunting a "dangerous" Mongols gang member wanted on a raft of charges and have renewed a public appeal to help find and arrest him.

Australian national Brodie Collins-Haskins has multiple warrants out for his arrest and is wanted in relation to drug, firearm and money-laundering charges.

Police are hunting for Brodie Collins-Haskins, a gang member facing serious charges and "considered dangerous". Photo / NZ Police

He has been evading arrest since June last year - when a series of raids led to more than 200 charges against Mongols gang members.

The 26-year-old is described as 177cm tall, of medium build, with distinctive tattoos on his arms and legs.

These include a tattoo of a nun on his right upper arm, a skull on his left calf and the words TIRADOR 34 on the back of his right leg, running from his ankle to upper thigh.

"He has links to Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Christchurch areas," said a police spokesperson.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public."

In mid-2020 police arrested 10 people who were either members or associates of the Mongols, who they described then as an "organised crime group" in relation to drug dealing, firearms and money laundering.

The arrests came after raids across the Bay of Plenty.

The alleged offenders faced upward of 228 charges for "a raft of serious criminal offences" including participating in organised crime, money laundering, supplying meth, cocaine and possession of firearms and explosives.

At the time police recovered 28 firearms, including AK47, AR15, a number of shotguns and pistols, Molotov cocktails (petrol bombs) and a home-made bomb.

Nineteen vehicles were also seized - five motorcycles, one light truck, one heavy truck, seven cars, four utes and a quad bike.

Other seized items included cash, ammunition, cannabis and methamphetamine.

Police said the Mongols were a "well-established criminal group known for drug trafficking, firearms and violent offences".

Multiple appeals have been put out to the public since the raids to locate Collins-Haskins.

Can you help?

Anyone who may have seen him or with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Sowter on 021 191 6094 or 105 quoting file number 190904/9001.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or send us a private Facebook message.

If you see him, please call 111.