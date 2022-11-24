Want to try Herald Premium? Get our Black Friday special deal

Access New Zealand's best journalism with a Herald Premium Black Friday special offer. Photo / Supplied

Want to stay up with the play? Be part of the conversation? Get the day’s news straight to your inbox?

Now you can access New Zealand’s best journalism, with a Herald Premium Black Friday special offer.

You can subscribe to Herald Premium for just $4.99 for two months. To sign up on desktop, click here.

To sign up in app, see below.

A Premium subscription helps Kiwis make sense of the fast-paced, ever-changing news cycle, from analysis of current events to in-depth investigations and absorbing features, to opinion pieces you won’t find anywhere else - on any device. Gold-standard stories from international publishers let you broaden your perspective further.

And a subscription helps supports great journalism.

The Herald’s award-winning newsroom has this year produced a range of first-class journalism, including the Great Minds series investigating the state of our mental health, and The New New Zealand, which is focused on how we can rebuild stronger after the Covid pandemic.

We also tackled our literacy crisis in our Reading Block series, while dogged investigative reporting by Kate McNamara resulted in an investigation being launched by Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes into the awarding of contracts to businesses associated with family members of Cabinet minister Nanaia Mahuta.

And, of course, we have been there for all of the year’s great sporting occasions, including the Black Ferns’ wonderful Rugby World Cup win, and putting the All Blacks under the spotlight after a less than impressive season a year out from their next World Cup.

A Premium subscription also lets you have your say by commenting on selected articles and participating in live Q&As such as those held this week with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, and economic commentator Tony Alexander on the housing market.

Subscribers also get access to exclusive newsletters, including our Premium News Briefing that tells you everything you need to know for the day by the time you’ve made your first coffee, and our weekly Opinion newsletter which rounds up the mood among our columnists and commenters.

If you need a breather, Premium subscribers can save stories to read later, offline via the app, or get stuck into our daily crosswords and puzzles.

This special Black Friday offer ends at 11.59pm on Monday, November 28, and is not available for current subscribers.

NZME has 110,000 digital subscribers across Herald Premium and BusinessDesk, and this month also launched a new lifestyle subscription. Viva Premium gives access to first-class fashion, food, beauty, culture and design content.

You can subscribe to Viva Premium here.