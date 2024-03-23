Georgie Burdon (right) with her grandparents Jerry and Lesley Burdon.

Georgie Burdon (right) with her grandparents Jerry and Lesley Burdon.

A paper published in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology found private land, in particular sheep and beef farmland, contains a quarter of the remaining native vegetation in New Zealand, and 17 per cent of the remaining native forest. Sheep and beef farms in New Zealand have the potential to add to nationwide conservation efforts, with young Wānaka woman Georgie Burdon intent on helping farmers do just that, writes Alison Smith.

Georgie Burdon is the fourth generation on the family’s Glen Dene Station at Lake Hawea in Wānaka and is happy to admit how lucky she is to call the high country home.

Glen Dene is a truly remarkable place. Around 6000 hectares of freehold land stretch out, including nearly 20km of lakefront aspect to both Lakes Hawea and Wānaka.

But it’s no easy country.

Historically growing merino, the station’s generational owners have had to adapt many times to maintain a livelihood.

Burdon’s dad Richard and mum Sarah own and operate The Camp - Lake Hawea camping ground - and a hunting business, Glen Dene Hunting and Fishing.

For this, visitors are drawn to red stag, fallow buck, chamois, Arapawa ram, and South Pacific goats.

Tahr are not far off for hunters, and nearby rivers offer bountiful salmon and trout for fisher folk.

At age 20, Burdon is away from home preparing for her future in New Zealand farming.

She is doing so by helping farmers navigate the increasing burden of legislative and environmental demands, after an internship that inspired her with Wai Wānaka.

“My parents have had some tough times in high country farming, we’ve had some highs and we’ve had some highs and lows, not being a super productive farm, and we started diversifying,” Burdon said.

“My brother and I have seen our parents shift and adapt and diversity to stay on the land.

“Everything they’ve done they’ve done to protect the next generation.”

The family weren’t always out on the farm every day. When things got tough there was even more time in the office for the diversified businesses they established.

“We had tour groups showing up, and I think about that - how I’m not a typical farm girl compared to other areas of New Zealand,” Burdon said.

“It’s the same for a lot of kids around these properties. Having someone around for dinner coming to see the farm was normal.”

When Burdon left the station at age 12 for education, her connection to the land became clear.

“I always knew I was lucky to grow up on a farm but I didn’t realise the beauty of Wānaka and how special it is to be in such a dynamic place, skiing in September, then going water-skiing in summer,” she said.

“I think I was pretty new to bigger cities and what others in the school considered important in life.

“My values are family, preservation of nature, sustainability.

“I’ve been away now for three years at Otago University in Dunedin and boarding school before that. I feel when I’m in those places, I’m just a manufactured person, whereas when I get home I finally breathe.

“The times I feel myself release is standing on a mountain looking at a river. It feels like nothing else matters. When I’m out there it’s like a surreal buzz.

“I see these rigid mountains that tower, they’re so incredible. You see the lifelines of rivers. Sometimes I sit there and envisage the glaciers that once existed and I see the ridges and gullies and the colours of the native shrubs.”

Burdon attended boarding school at St Andrew’s in Christchurch and is in her final year at Otago, where she’s gaining a Bachelor of Applied Science in agricultural innovation and environmental management.

“My focus is the NZFAP plus and it’s a sustainable standard that I am helping farmers to achieve,” she explained.

“They can get a premium through this.”

When she learned that 17 per cent of New Zealand’s native forests are on sheep and beef farms, her future helping hill country farmers was confirmed.

“I think New Zealand farmers have such a critical role - and already have been - protecting native biodiversity, and they don’t get recognised for it,” Burdon said.

“But they need help – because many of them do not have the time and resources to help them.”

Burdon started with a summer internship with Wai Wānaka, which she’s just completed.

Wai Wānaka helps farmers fund initiatives like planting and maintenance. Burdon’s role was to assist with farm environment plans for nutrient and greenhouse gas management, biodiversity enhancement, and biosecurity.

Burdon supported the biodiversity monitoring project of Wai Wānaka and took part in the Diversification Project, contributing to the broader goal of sustainable rural development.

Wai Wānaka is helping farmers achieve NZFAP plus status, diversifying their income streams with ideas like agricultural tourism, establishing other fruit or diversified crops, and helping them find different ways of gaining capital or productivity out of land that’s not productive.

“It was really exciting when you see the farmers have those light bulb moments where they could see more opportunity or a little bit more hope,” Burdon said.

It helped the organisation that Burdon knew all of the farmers she visited.

“The Wānaka farming community is a strong community.

“That’s what drove me to ... help farmers in this community – to help them be on top of [what’s required of them].

High country station Glen Dene is on the shores of Lake Hawea in Central Otago. Photo / NZME

“A lot of the farmers are family friends and cousins.”

She said that while some farmers were very comfortable sharing everything, others were hesitant. It was about working with each individually.

“Each farm has its distinct characteristics and demands, which underscores the importance of a tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all mentality.

“It’s about forging a relationship, catering to the needs and challenges of every property and situation.”

Burdon said she learned a lot from the experience.

“I learned how legislation is impacting their time. It’s taking them away from their stock.

“I have been to these catchment meetings with my family. Many people have ideas and try to get things rolling but without Wai Wānaka, they can’t always get things rolling.”

A member of Future Farmers New Zealand, Burdon saw a future for herself in farming.

“Farmers need that bridge between farming and what’s happening with Government and legislation,” she said.

“Farming is getting to that stage where people are employing fulltime environmental people to do what’s required, so there’s a place for me to have an impact in my community – even if it’s not in everyday practical farming.”

Meanwhile, Burdon’s brother Charlie was learning the practical side of farming in Gisborne.

“My brother Charlie and I want to pass down through future generations,” Burdon said.

“When I was younger, I wasn’t connected to doing farming, and Charlie and I realised that together we are stronger because we need each other.

“He’s a skilled shepherd and I excel in an office environment. We’ve realised that combining our strengths is a united front for the future.

“As a community, what Wai has done so far has been a good step but there needs to be continuous support as farmers continue to step up to be leaders.”