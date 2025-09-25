Wānaka woman accused of fake cancer fraud now facing sexual assault charges

Both Vave and Jones have entered not guilty pleas on all charges and will stand trial in September 2026.

The Tasman Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) began investigating the pair in early August.

Sepiuta Setaita Vave (left) and Andrew Stewart Jones (right) are facing a raft of criminal charges after allegedly defrauding friends, family and associates of more than $1 million.

At the time, they were living on the West Coast but relocated to Wānaka, “where they have been living the high life with rented properties and high-end European cars”, Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said.

“Their lavish lifestyle has been funded with money allegedly defrauded from family, friends and associates, for cancer treatment that inquiries show was never required and never obtained.”

Dye said police acted “as promptly as possible” when the alleged offending came to light, “to prevent further offending on this scale”.

The alleged offenders appeared in the Queenstown District Court and were remanded in custody. Photo / George Heard

“Members of the TOCU will continue to investigate this matter to ensure all offenders are held to account,” he said.

“Inquiries to date, including an ongoing financial analysis of bank accounts used by the couple, indicate there are other victims who have not yet spoken with police.

Sepiuta Setaita Vave, appearing via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

“We’re identifying who they are and will be investigating their complaints.”

Dye said the couple were already facing criminal charges before their arrest.

“Existing matters against the couple were filed at court in April 2024 for fraud-related offending against another two victims, totalling $79,000,” he revealed.

Andrew Stewart Jones, appearing by audio-visual link at the Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are “seizing assets where possible” to assist with any possible reparation.

“And so that potential victims are protected from further offending by this couple,” Dye said.

“If you feel like you have given money away to this couple that matches some of the deceptive reasons mentioned here, or have information that can assist the inquiry, contact the Tasman Organised Crime Unit.

“We’re based in Greymouth, where the team will be actively investigating your complaint.”

