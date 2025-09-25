Wānaka woman accused of fake cancer fraud now facing sexual assault charges

Dye said police acted “as promptly as possible” when the alleged offending came to light, “to prevent further offending on this scale”.
“Members of the TOCU will continue to investigate this matter to ensure all offenders are held to account,” he said.
“Inquiries to date, including an ongoing financial analysis of bank accounts used by the couple, indicate there are other victims who have not yet spoken with police.
“We’re identifying who they are and will be investigating their complaints.”
Dye said the couple were already facing criminal charges before their arrest.
“Existing matters against the couple were filed at court in April 2024 for fraud-related offending against another two victims, totalling $79,000,” he revealed.
As part of the ongoing investigation, police are “seizing assets where possible” to assist with any possible reparation.
“And so that potential victims are protected from further offending by this couple,” Dye said.
“If you feel like you have given money away to this couple that matches some of the deceptive reasons mentioned here, or have information that can assist the inquiry, contact the Tasman Organised Crime Unit.
“We’re based in Greymouth, where the team will be actively investigating your complaint.”