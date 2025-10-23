“The team have worked tirelessly investigating, and we are thankful that no one was hurt as a result of the actions of this individual.

“This is a good result for our community, and they should feel confident we will always work to hold those to account who carry out such mindless attacks.”

Bowman thanked the Wānaka community for its assistance.

“Police take these matters seriously, as they have – and continue to have – a significant impact on our community.”

Recent cell tower vandalism

Earlier this month, emergency services were called to Upton St, Wānaka, at 11.40pm, after receiving reports that the tower was alight.

A reporter at the scene said there were two towers in the area, with one damaged completely and the other partially.

Nicky Preston, One NZ’s head of sustainability and corporate affairs, said it was the second time a mobile site had been deliberately damaged in as many weeks.

One tower had been “completely destroyed”, and it would be at least four weeks before it was rebuilt.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.