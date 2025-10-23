Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wānaka man charged over series of cellphone tower arsons

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Damage from one of the suspicious cellphone tower fires in Wānaka. Photo / Vera Alves

Damage from one of the suspicious cellphone tower fires in Wānaka. Photo / Vera Alves

A man has been arrested and charged in Wānaka in connection with a series of cellphone tower arsons over the past few months.

The 41-year-old man has also been charged in relation to the Lindis Pass cell tower arson in early July.

Police said he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save