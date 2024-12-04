“All her friends are heartbroken. She’s just got so many friends and the turnout for her funeral [yesterday] was just amazing – overwhelming.”

Hill and her husband Geoff Hill, pastors at Lakes Church Rotorua, said they were astounded but unsurprised at the strong reaction to news of their daughter’s death.

Tegan Hill, 25, of Hamilton, died after a car crash on Kahikatea Flat Rd, Waitoki, Auckland.

“We know what Tegan was like,” the couple said, saying her selflessness and love for others had left a massive impact on those she had met throughout her life.

“She’s just been a bubbly girl right from when she’s been little. Full of joy, full of love. Try to pick one memory? Honestly, her whole life was amazing,” Hill said.

Hill said her daughter had always been adamant she would donate her organs when she died and signed up for it with their consultation when she got her driver’s licence.

“She had a passion for life and for living. She sees the value of what she does as a nurse and giving life to people – it’s just amazing.

“She decided that it was important to consider other people rather than just herself.”

Hill and her husband said they were coping with their grief by getting encouragement from the tributes left for their daughter.

“It’s massively encouraging to see the impact that a young life can make in such a short space of time. It’s helpful to us.

“And we’re finding comfort in the fact that we know, as Christians, that she is with the Lord in Heaven and that he has found the time for her life and a purpose for her life.

“We want her life to have mattered. Part of that is giving your organs. But also by the number of people who turned up, we know that her life made a difference and it wasn’t wasted.

“It’s sad, but we know that also she’s gone to a happier place.”

Tegan Hill was returning from a friend's wedding when she got into a crash and was critically injured.

Hill shared news her daughter was fighting for her life last Monday morning, and said the family “are so grateful that ... she [has] found her place with her God”.

She said: “We are heartbroken to share that our precious daughter Tegan was involved in a major car accident on Saturday and will be heading home to Jesus earlier than we wanted.

“We are so grateful that she will journey from this life, one of the happiest ... having found her place with her God, family, friends, Hukanui Bible Chapel, Waikato Nicu and her Levi,” she said.

During the week, Hill’s family said they “walked our Tegan down the corridor of honour this morning to donor surgery, while nurses and doctors stood in silence in the doors of the wards.

“What a special time as we played her ‘Jesus’ Spotify playlist”.

The family said a private jet had flown from Australia to collect her heart and take it back there. Hill was born in Australia, making it a poignant trip for her parents as her heart returned to her birthplace.

Hill’s funeral was held at the Hukanui Bible Chapel in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Her family asked donations be made to Nicu Waikato and Endometriosis NZ in lieu of flowers. A Givealittle page has been set up for fundraising.

They were two things Hill was passionate about, her family said.

“Tegan loved her Nicu babies and fellow nurses. This was her dream career and she cried for any of her babies that decided that heaven was better than earthside,” the fundraising page said.

“She will certainly be Nurse Tegan up in heaven with those who are already there or yet to come.”

Hill had also battled with endometriosis, having had several surgeries and taken medications to manage the painful condition.

The Lakes Ranch Christian Camp organisers paid tribute to Hill online, remembering when she first turned up to camp as a youngster.

They described her as a “cheeky, vibrant, kind and extremely friendly” child.

“Even when she was unwell she smiled and brought joy to the room. I always envied the way Tegan lit up a room, making friends so easily and laughing so freely.”

