Waitara house fire: One person in hospital after house blaze in Taranaki

Three fire crews battled the blaze after being called at 4.22am. Photo / File

A person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Waitara, northeast of New Plymouth.

Fire and Emergency NZ central fire communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said the fire was first reported at 4.22am.

The single-storey home on Pratt St was "fully involved" in fire.

A fire crew from New Plymouth and two volunteer crews from Waitara battled the blaze, Wanoa said.

St John was called at 4.24am to the fire, with one ambulance responding, a spokesperson said.

"St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Taranaki Base hospital."