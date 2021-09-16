Waitara house fire: One person in hospital after house blaze in Taranaki

A person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Waitara, northeast of New Plymouth.
Fire and Emergency NZ central fire communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said the fire was first reported at 4.22am.
The single-storey home on Pratt St was "fully involved" in fire.
A fire crew from New Plymouth and two volunteer crews from Waitara battled the blaze, Wanoa said.
St John was called at 4.24am to the fire, with one ambulance responding, a spokesperson said.
"St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Taranaki Base hospital."