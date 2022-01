Photo / 123RF

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds will be closed to the public on Waitangi Day.

The move follows an earlier decision to cancel in-person events usually held at the site.

Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene said after receiving advice the estate and treaty grounds will be now be closed to the public.

But the trust would work with broadcasters to deliver a virtual Waitangi Day experience, he said.

