Wairoa school teachers used to pack their leftovers to feed pupils

KidsCan wants to raise $350,000 to support families with back-to-school costs. Photo / KidsCan

Staff at a Wairoa school used to be so worried for the kids they were teaching that they would bring food from their homes for them.

Research for KidsCan by Colmar Brunton on food insecurity in schools has highlighted the challenges children living in poverty are facing every day.

Researchers found a lack of food is "just one aspect of the myriad of functional challenges" that some children face.

It also found that "teachers are getting hit from all angles" with the job consuming their time, effort and money as they take care of child welfare before they can teach.

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa office administrator Phillecity Ngarangione said before the school lunch programme began last year and they started receiving food from KidsCan, the staff took it upon themselves to keep classrooms stocked with food for students in need.

They would bring cans to keep a stock of food up as well as leftover kai they had.

Some students would come to school without lunch every day but wouldn't say anything.

"We just all pitched in ... because we only want what is best for our tamariki" she said.

Now with the support she's noticed the students aren't hungry any more and are able "to have a big kai together so there is no embarrassment".

"It's just like a big picnic to them."

They also encourage the students to take any leftover food home.

KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman says the back-to-school period is a particularly hard time of year for the 800 schools they support.

Ngarangione said at the kura they allow families to pay weekly or fortnightly what they can, but "work it around them" as she doesn't want families to have added stress.

"Because I know the families, I tell them if you're finding difficulties paying come and let me know and we will go with what you can give.

"Once you communicate, you can see their stress is lifted".

