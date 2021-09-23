Wairoa meth ring bust: Seven homes, six vehicles, drugs and cash now in police hands, eight arrested

A large amount of cash, firearms, and methamphetamine has also been seized by Police. Photo / Supplied

Eight people have been arrested and more than $1 million of property restrained after a large bust of a methamphetamine ring in Wairoa.

Seven homes and six vehicles - including a jetski, an excavator, a Mini Cooper and a Harley Davidson motorcycle - are now in police hands, along with a large amount of cash, firearms, and methamphetamine seized by police during a search warrant on Thursday.

Property worth over $1 million has been restrained by Police. Photo / Supplied

Police said more than 60 police staff had been involved in the six-week operation set up to target the supply of methamphetamine in the northern Hawke's Bay town.

Eight Wairoa properties were searched and police said those arrested have links to the Mongrel Mob, with one of the men a patched member.

Police at Wairoa property on Thursday during a drug bust. Photo / Supplied

Detective inspector Brent Greville said the eight arrested would appear in the Gisborne District Court on Friday, facing charges that include supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of cannabis for supply.

"It should send a clear warning to those who deal drugs in our communities that Police will continue to target you, and you will be prosecuted."