A senior Mongrel Mob member is facing drug charges after police raided two properties in the Wairoa area yesterday due to “gang tensions”.

The 37-year-old man arrested has been charged with possession of a class C controlled drug for supply.

He is scheduled to appear in the Gisborne District Court today.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk said the search warrants were executed in the Wairoa township and in Raupunga