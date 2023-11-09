Wairoa flooding shows need for long-term mental health support after Cyclone Gabrielle

Hawke’s Bay flooding closes State Highway 2 between Napier and Gisborne and State Highway 38 between Wairoa to Waikaremoana. Video / Supplied

The sound of rain used to be a welcome and relaxing sound, but for some people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle 10 months ago, it now brings back terrifying memories and feelings of anxiety.

Heavy rain and flooding in northern Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday brought up those feelings and laid bare the need for long-term mental health support.

Emergency services responded to flooded homes, cars, and debris on roads in Wairoa, Nūhaka, Māhia, Mohaka, and Whakaki after MetService recorded 129mm of rain at its Wairoa station in the 12 hours from 7pm on Tuesday.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little believes people are experiencing rain anxiety.

One property that flooded again was Nuhaka School, which has been operating out of a chapel since it was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle. The chapel has now flooded too.

Principal Raelene McFarlane said it brought back the rawness, tears, and memories of Cyclone Gabrielle, showing just how affected students and the wider community still are.

When there is heavy rain the students worry, about the roads and whether the bus will get them home. When the school closes, it heightens anxiety, so they try to avoid doing that, she said.

Heavy rain caused flooding across northern Hawke's Bay. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

After the cyclone, the school received extra staff and funding support, but McFarlane said Wednesday’s flooding shows the need for ongoing, long-term support, both in the school and district.

“One [counselling] visit isn’t going to cut it. Two or three aren’t going to cut it. The research is clear that when you’re reliving it day after day, it carries on and that’s what we are finding here.

“It just feels like the world has moved on but we’re still living it.”

For those small towns, accessing professional support can be difficult and people sometimes have to travel out of town for it.

Little agrees there is a need for more support, and he hopes the incoming Government will address it.

“Hopefully this new Government [is] really going to focus on all those bits rural areas like Wairoa miss out on, cause we’re part of this country as well and we don’t want to be travelling two and a half hours to get it, it needs to be based in Wairoa and there’s obviously a real need at the moment.”

Since the cyclone, all schools in the area have been visited by the Resource Teacher Learning and Behaviour service. That service and the Ministry of Education’s Learning Support team have a joint system that can be requested by teachers and students who need additional support.

The ministry’s deputy secretary central, Jocelyn Mikaere, said they have been running workshops around behaviour and trauma to support teachers and there are additional resources for counselling, staffing support, and funding for school-led initiatives to improve attendance and engagement.

There is also support for schools with property damage.

A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokesperson said it is expected there will be a continued mental wellbeing demand in Hawke’s Bay.

The Government’s cyclone recovery package includes $10 million for community-led mental health and wellbeing support, including extending the Mana Ake programme which helps primary- and intermediate-aged children.

The intent is to have it available to all primary and intermediate schools in Hawke’s Bay and Tair­āwhiti, with some services commencing early next school year, the spokesperson said.

Shannon Johnstone is a journalist at Newstalk ZB based in Auckland covering education and general news. She joined Newstalk ZB in 2021 and previously worked at Hawke’s Bay Today.