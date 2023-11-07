Video: ‘Twice in one year is unbelievable’ as homes flooded in northern Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay flooding closes State Highway 2 between Napier and Gisborne and State Highway 38 between Wairoa to Waikaremoana. Video / Supplied

A small township in northern Hawke’s Bay is reeling from a second major flood in the space of a year, which residents say is worse than Cyclone Gabrielle.

Evacuation centres were set up in two communities - Nuhaka and Wairoa - following heavy rainfall and flooding on Wednesday morning.

State Highway 2 was temporarily closed due to slips but was re-opened at 10am on Wednesday.

In the small township of Nuhaka, which appeared to be the worst-hit community, a handful of homes were flooded and evacuated while Nuhaka School and the nearby marae were also flooded.

Nuhaka resident Carol Hapi, who is a trustee of the marae, said she had lived in the community for over 40 years.

Flooding in Nuhaka on Wednesday morning. Photo / Martenga Hapi

“I’ve never seen water like this before and twice in one year is unbelievable.”

She said the flooding appeared to be worse this time around than during Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

She said while her home was not flooded, the area around the marae and school was badly flooded, and her son had ventured down to that area on Wednesday morning not far from Nuhaka River.

Hapi said it was her understanding the marae had been flooded worse this time around than during the cyclone.

She said more needed to be done around drainage as the water was still pooled hours after the flood, and it raised a question over how to make the marae more resilient to flooding in the future, which was a big part of the community.

Flooding in Nuhaka on Wednesday morning. Photo / Martenga Hapi

She said her friend’s home had been flooded again, who had just started repair works after damage caused by the February floods.

Steed’s Convenience Store, in Nuhaka, owner Trevor Steed also said the flooding appeared to be worse in the township than during Cyclone Gabrielle and the rain was heaviest around 3am.

“It was just constant, it wasn’t spooky like Gabrielle, which had you wondering how well your roof was nailed on, but this was heavy and you thought ‘oh hell, this could cause a problem’.”

He went for a look around the Nuhaka School area during the morning, and he and other community members estimated about 10 or 12 homes had been flooded either in their garages or homes.

Nuhaka School was also badly flooded again.

Flooding in Nuhaka on Wednesday morning. Photo / Martenga Hapi

“The [school] field is just a little lake. It is hard to actually believe really.”

He said the school grounds had not reopened after Cyclone Gabrielle flooded it in February, and the children had been meeting in a local church in the meantime.

He said, fortunately, it was his understanding there was no life-threatening incidents in the community.

He said the rain subsided around 6am on Wednesday. However, the flooding was not draining from around the school and marae, he said.

At Pukeorapa, inland from Nuhaka and which has among the highest annual rainfall in the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council network, rainfall by late morning had exceeded 80mm since midnight, and 180mm in three days.

Slips were also reported in Mahia.