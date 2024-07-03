An Auckland-based philanthropic foundation has boosted Wairoa flood recovery funds by $200,000 with hopes of similar responses from others sources in response to the urgent need for possibly tens of millions of dollars to help the stricken community.
The Milford Foundation announced early on Wednesday afternoon, a week after the latest disaster, that it had released $200,000 from its Emergency Relief Fund.
About the same time the Wairoa June 2024 Flood fund via Givealittle on-line passed $170,000, but, aware more than 100 properties have been significantly damaged and the recovery bill could top $40 million, the Milford Foundation is reaching out to other funders and industries who have the resources to help Wairoa in its hour of need.
Speaking from Auckland, foundation chair Sarah Norrie told Hawke’s Bay Today that, with the foundation having established links with Wairoa from Cyclone Gabrielle in February last year, it was a “no-brainer” when the subject of further support was put to trustees on Wednesday morning.
“The Foundation’s Trustees unanimously supported a $200,000 donation to provide recovery support to the Wairoa community,” she said, adding the foundation is “posting” to all its clients and associates, informing of the foundation’s support.