Wairarapa police urge community to protect their vehicles after a string of recent thefts

Police have noticed an increase in vehicle-related offending in the Wairarapa. Photo / file

Police have seen a rise in vehicle-related offending in the Wairarapa area, with a number of recent reports of vehicles being broken into or stolen.



Detective Sergeant Matt Wasson said Wairarapa Police have apprehended several youths in relation to this offending.

They are being dealt with through the Youth Court and by Youth Aid, Wasson said.

He said the thefts have happened often when a vehicle has been parked outside the owner's house or in their driveway, and have largely occurred at night.

He asked people to take precautions to keep their belongings safe.

"Please ensure you secure your vehicles, park in well-lit areas if on the street, or park down driveways where they are less visible from the roadside."



He said always remove valuables from vehicles and consider vehicle alarms.



Wairarapa Police welcome help and information from the community that can assist to prevent further thefts, Wasson said.



If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, contact police by phoning by phoning 111.