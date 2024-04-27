Wairarapa police investigate series of loud overnight bangs across Masterton

The hospitals are being asked to save an unrealistic amount of money, there is a shortage of GP's and a third of NZDF's navy ships aren't being used due to staffing shortages.

Wairarapa police are appealing for more information following reports of multiple loud bangs in the Masterton area of Solway overnight.

A police spokesperson said they first received a call just after 3am from an address on South Rd and received the final call from a Lansdowne address at 7:32am.

“Initial information suggests a vehicle was also possibly in the area.

“Wairarapa Police are keen to hear from anyone who has suffered any property damage as we make further enquiries into what the sounds related to.”

If you have any information or CCTV that can assist Police, please call 105 and quote file number 240427/0125.