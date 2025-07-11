Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wairarapa measles outbreak grows: Fourth case confirmed

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

With the countries current vaccination rates, an expert warns New Zealand is at risk of a measles epidemic. Video / Dean Purcell / Katie Oliver / Ben Dickens

Another measles case has been confirmed in Wairarapa today, connected to a cluster in the region.

On Wednesday, Health NZ Te Whatu Ora said three measles cases had been detected, with the outbreak linked to overseas travel.

That trio had visited a supermarket twice and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand