“The latest case had already been isolating to help prevent any spread, with all four cases receiving appropriate care and support,” said National Public Health Service (NPHS) medical officer of health Dr Craig Thornley.

Locations of interest

On Tuesday, July 1, the initial three cases were at Pak’nSave Masterton, 424 Queen St, between 8.30am and 11am.

On Thursday, July 3, they visited Pak’nSave Masterton between 8.30am and 11am.

On the same day, they visited Carterton Library, 50 Holloway St, between 10am and 12.30pm.

“We are still asking anyone who may have visited the Masterton Pak’nSave and the Carterton Library on the dates and times already published to continue to monitor for measles symptoms,” Thornley said.

“We strongly encourage any locals who aren’t immunised, or who haven’t previously had measles before (so are therefore not immune), to make the most of the vaccination services available in our community.

“This includes anyone who may be planning to head overseas in the near future, given there are outbreaks happening in many popular travel destinations such as the US, Canada, the UK, Vietnam, Thailand and India.

“Similarly, anyone who has recently returned from an overseas trip should be watchful for measles symptoms.”

The earlier three cases were thought to have caught the virus during recent travel overseas, Greater Wellington medical officer of health Dr Annette Nesdale said.

They were not infectious on their return flight to New Zealand.

Measles symptoms

Measles is a serious and highly infectious illness that can affect adults as well as children and babies.

Symptoms include:

An illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis)

A rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.

Vaccinating pharmacies in Wairarapa are listed on the Healthpoint website, and a free drop-in clinic is available at Masterton Intermediate School Dental Clinic every Thursday from 3pm to 6pm.

“Please phone ahead before visiting your doctor or healthcare provider so the provider can take precautions to prevent measles spreading,” Nesdale said.

The cases were a timely reminder to everyone to check whether they and their whānau were protected against measles.

“Getting immunised with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine [after the age of 12 months] is the best form of protection against measles,” she said.

The MMR vaccine is free for anyone aged 18 or under and people who are eligible for free healthcare.

Recent Auckland scare

The Wairarapa cluster comes two months after an Aucklander contracted measles from a trip to Asia.

Again, the person was not believed to have been infectious during their flight home.

Fullers360 confirmed the Aucklander was a marine crew member.

The infected person visited several public locations in Auckland while they were infectious.

