A Filipino national living in Wairarapa has been jailed for more than three years for possessing and importing child sexual abuse material and creating bestiality videos.

The 43-year-old man arrived at Wellington Airport last month after a holiday in the Philippines and a search by Customs officers detected child sexual exploitation videos on his two phones.

A subsequent search warrant at the man’s Wairarapa home by Customs investigators and electronic forensic specialists uncovered further child sexual abuse videos on a laptop, hard drive and phone, as well as home-made adult bestiality videos.

The man appeared at Wellington District Court today, where he was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment for the import, possession and distribution of objectionable publications, which depict the sexual abuse of children.

He was also convicted for making objectionable publications, in relation to the home-made videos that Customs found.

Simon Peterson, chief Customs officer - child exploitation operations team, said Customs was initially alerted to the offending by an overseas-based social media chat platform and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Customs detected the man’s offending on social media and arrested him on arrival into the country after a holiday, catching him red-handed with child sexual exploitation videos on his phones. Further videos depicting abuse - many of them considered to be the most extreme - were uncovered at his home.

“The children in these videos are real and likely to face life-long trauma after what they have gone through. They are not only re-victimised every time someone watches their videos, but these videos also fuel a perpetual and increasing demand for this type of crime,” said Peterson.

He added that today’s sentencing shows that Customs, along with domestic and international partner agencies, will continue to hold such offenders to account for their abhorrent actions.

If anyone had concerns or suspicions about someone trading or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, Customs asked for confidential tips to 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the police immediately.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.