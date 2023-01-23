Man in court for possessing, importing child sexual abuse material

A Filipino national living in Wairarapa was arrested and appeared in court today for possessing and importing child sexual abuse material. Photo / File

A Filipino national living in Wairarapa was arrested and appeared in court for possessing and importing child sexual abuse material.

Customs found the images on two of the man’s phones.

Customs investigators then searched and arrested the 42-year-old man when he arrived at Wellington Airport on Saturday, January 21, from a holiday in the Philippines.

Customs manager investigations Cam Moore said they were tipped off to the alleged offending by a foreign social media chat platform and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The man appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning where he was granted bail, Customs said.

His next court appearance is set for February 13.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 year’s jail time.

More of the man’s devices were taken after a search warrant was carried out at his home.

Customs could make more charges after “in-depth forensic analysis” of the man’s devices.

“Unfortunately, reporting on the online sexual exploitation of children continues to increase every year in New Zealand. This is abhorrent offending, with real victims and real consequences,” Moore said.

“Customs alongside our partners in Police and the Department of Internal Affairs, as well as our global partners, are strongly committed to doing everything we can to deal with this offending as it crosses our borders.”

If anyone had concerns or suspicions about someone trading or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, Customs asked for confidential tips to 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



