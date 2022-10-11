Police say Maya Moore may still be in the area after this morning's fire. Inset / NZ Police

Police investigating a series of fires in rural Wairarapa say they urgently want to locate 47-year-old Maya Moore.

Fires were lit at two properties on Wards Line near Greytown early this morning, damaging several building including a house.

"Ms Moore is believed to have been in the area at around 4am today and may be able to assist Police with our inquiries," police said.

She may have been walking or hitch-hiking in the area and may still be nearby, police said.

Moore is described as being approximately 185cm tall, of thin build, and often wears an oil skin waistcoat and cowboy hat.

Police are also interested in any sightings of a white, 2003, Toyota Corolla sedan, registration BKZ826, over the past few days.

Moore is understood to have had access to this vehicle, which has been located in Wards Line.

Police say they have concerns for the wellbeing of Moore, and any sightings of her should be reported to Police immediately.

A local man on Wards Line said he woke in the early hours to the sound of banging, and thought someone was out shooting.

"But it got louder and I thought 'no, that's not shooting,'" he told NZME.

He opened his window to see the house north of his was on fire. He then opened the curtains and realised two homes, a barn and several outbuildings were also on fire.

"I thought 'it's Armaggedon' . . . it was terrifying."