“We hope that these charges can bring a small amount of closure to the baby’s family and loved ones.”
The man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.
The development comes just days after a 23-year-old man was charged with injuring a three-month-old baby in Hutt Valley.
Wellington Police’s Child Protection Team arrested the 23-year-old man on July 31, a month and a half after the girl’s injuries, which included a broken arm, were discovered.
Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said police were notified about the case when the baby was admitted to the hospital on June 14.
“These injuries were unusual for a child so young, and an examination at the hospital identified multiple fractures,” he said.
He earlier said she had a broken arm, which was unusual for a baby that age.
Police immediately launched an investigation, leading to the man’s arrest.
“He has been charged with four counts of assaulting a child, relating to the more minor injuries the baby sustained.”
The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on August 28.
Ryan said police will continue to relentlessly pursue anyone who commits these heinous acts on vulnerable people.
“These charges represent our commitment to holding violent criminals to account and getting justice for the victims and their loved ones.”