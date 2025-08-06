The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

A man has been charged in relation to a Wairarapa baby who was critically injured in July.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Hawke’s Bay yesterday and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening a protection order.

The baby was taken to Masterton Hospital with critical injuries on July 25, and was shortly afterwards flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland for treatment.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said nothing would undo the awful, unnecessary act of violence towards a defenceless baby.