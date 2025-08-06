Advertisement
Wairarapa baby critically injured, man charged with grievous bodily harm

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A man has been charged in relation to a Wairarapa baby who was critically injured in July.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Hawke’s Bay yesterday and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening a protection order.

The baby was taken to Masterton Hospital

