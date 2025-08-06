The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

Man charged with assault after Hutt Valley baby found to have multiple broken bones

A man has been arrested and charged after a 3-month-old baby girl was taken to hospital in the Hutt Valley with multiple broken bones - but no charges have been laid over her more serious injuries.

Wellington Police’s Child Protection Team arrested the 23-year-old man on July 31, a month and a half after the girl’s injuries, which included a broken arm, were discovered.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said police were notified about the case when the baby was admitted to hospital on June 14.

“These injuries were unusual for a child so young, and an examination at the hospital identified multiple fractures,” he said.

He earlier said she had a broken arm, which was unusual for a baby that age.