Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Man charged with assault after Hutt Valley baby found to have multiple broken bones

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

A man has been arrested and charged after a 3-month-old baby girl was taken to hospital in the Hutt Valley with multiple broken bones - but no charges have been laid over her more serious injuries.

Wellington Police’s Child Protection Team arrested the 23-year-old man on July 31, a month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save