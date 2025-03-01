Incident Commander Phil Larcombe described the firefighting operation as “extensive” but confirmed the fire was now contained.

Tāne Mahuta is safe from the fires. Photo / Julia Czerwonatis

“Today’s objective is to keep it that way. The fire has not gone into native forest and Tāne Mahuta is safe.”

Ninety-six firefighters and heavy machinery are currently targeting hot spots.

Thermal imaging overnight showed the temperatures within hot spots have dropped.

Waipoua Forest has been closed due to the fire. Photo / RNZ, Calvin Samuel

“We have been going big and hard here this weekend as a new weather pattern is forecast for Tuesday,” Larcombe said.

“We need to be ready for any impacts on the Waipoua River fire and for any incidents the weather might bring across Te Tai Tokerau Northland.”

The MetService forecast for Tuesday was some showers then turning fine with southeasterlies during the week.

Larcombe said Fire and Emergency was working with iwi to rehome people safely.

“Fires like these are tough for communities and tough for our people too. We’d like to thank the local community and Te Roroa for their manaakitanga while we have been here. Thanks too for all the messages of support for our crews, they are greatly appreciated.”

Fires were prohibited across parts of Northland, meaning no outdoor fires could be lit and all fire permits were revoked.

- RNZ

