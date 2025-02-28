Incident controller Corey Matchitt said some residents were able to briefly return home on Friday to collect essentials.

“We know this is a really hard time for everyone who is away from their home during this fire.

Evacuating has meant everyone is safe and we are grateful to the whānau and everyone supporting them at this time.”

Crews were alerted to the fire about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

Twenty homes in the Waipoua Settlement in the Kaipara District were evacuated.

Some residents left via the beach, as flames blocked access to State Highway 12, before heading to Iwi Te Roroa’s marae at Waikāra.

Chairwoman Cheryl Tane said evacuees arrived with nothing but the clothes off their back.

The marae was able to supply fresh clothing, warm food, showers and a place to sleep through emergency preparation and generous donations.

On Thursday, community members were busy at work in the kitchen preparing kai and sorting through other donations.

Volunteers April Dee [left] and Amelia Chapman categorising donations for people displaced from Waipoua Settlement. Photo / Brodie Stone

“What affects our relatives has an impact on our wider family and whānau,” Tane said.

“It’s a very isolated rural community and those community networks, bonds and links are strong.”

Several families who arrived overnight on Wednesday were first offered a hug, Tane said.

The community at Waikarā knew all too well the feeling of being displaced.

Almost three years to the week, a 70ha blaze ripped through their rohe, bringing flames close to the marae.

They were evacuated to Waipoua.

“I feel responsible as chair of this marae to take the burden off the families, and release them of that burden during the time they’re in our care,” Tane said.

Waikarā Marae is situated off the isolated West Coast, pictured here in the distance. To the left, trees and shrub recover from a 70ha fire three years prior. Photo / Brodie Stone

She knew evacuees were concerned for their homes but also the wider area.

“We are intrinsically linked to that forest, to the trees, to Tāne Mahuta.”

Te Roroa Development Group general manager Snow Tane was at Waipoua on Thursday and said no native bush had been impacted.

The fire had burned mostly through iwi-owned pine.

However, the flames had come just metres from some of the homes.

No one had been injured, he said.

“Everyone’s safe which is our main concern.”

Te Roroa Development Group general manager Snow Tane said the community had been humbled by the outpouring of support right across Tai Tokerau. Photo / Brodie Stone

Residents were anxious about their homes but having a safe space such as at Waikarā Marae was a relief.

“There are communities right around Tai Tokerau ringing in,” he said.

Donations even included mutton from further south in Pouto to supplement food at Waikara.

“We’re humbled by that [response] from the communities around the north.

“The whole community, Māori and non-Māori get together and support one another.”

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson was at the fire on Friday and said he was impressed by the work of the fire crews.

“Boy, have I seen some tough individuals going in and doing the hard yards.”

They were working to ensure no damage to native bush.

Jepson said it would be good to see the fire snuffed out so important resources weren’t taken away from their communities.

Wipari Henwood, Fire and Emergency Northland district manager, said a prohibited fire season in selected areas meant all fire permits were revoked.

“The frequent hot days we’re experiencing have increased the chances of a fire taking hold that we will not be able to contain quickly,” he said.

The Waipoua River fire was a prime example, he said.

Fire and Emergency are investigating the cause.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.