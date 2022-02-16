Firefighters, heavy machinery and helicopters are being used to fight a massive scrub fire that forced about 30 people to leave their homes. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters, heavy machinery and helicopters are being used to fight a massive scrub fire that forced about 30 people to leave their homes. Photo / Supplied

Northlanders evacuated after a major scrub fire threatened their properties are uncertain when it will be safe for them to return home.

About 30 residents were evacuated with the help of Civil Defence about 9.30pm on Tuesday after the fire on Waikara Rd in Aranga, 42km north-west of Dargaville, close to the Waipoua Forest.

Four families are being billeted at the Waipoua Forest headquarters, one or two are staying in cabins owned by the local iwi Te Roroa in a village reserve, while others are sheltering with family and friends in Dargaville.

Fire and Emergency NZ Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said at midday today the fire had been 60 per cent contained with the help of 50 firefighters, five helicopters, and heavy machinery.

The blaze had ripped through about 70ha of land by Tuesday evening and Henwood said the blaze had not spread much in size since as conditions were benign due to a combination of temperatures dropping at night, dew on the ground, and recent rain.

A fire investigator was to have arrived at the scene this afternoon to determine the cause.

Seven Department of Conservation staff were helping FENZ firefighters and volunteers at Waikara today.

"They will at this stage be supporting for two days. While it is not on public conservation land, Fenz has asked for our support. It is close to Katui reserve and other public conservation lands," a DoC spokeswoman said.

Henwood said there was a possibility of scaling down firefighting operation overnight, as well as withdrawing management personnel given the good progress in battling the blaze.

"The choppers worked on the verge of dark on Tuesday to knock that flame down and we had two crews monitoring last night (Tuesday) and another will be on site tonight

(Wednesday) and we'll be liaising with the local iwi on the risk involved, and plans around the safe return of those that left their homes."

"When crews initially turned up, they got down to doing structure protection work as quite a few houses were close to vegetation. They couldn't put the fire out at that stage. A lot of people self evacuated by that time.

"Some stayed at the local marae overnight. We'll try and work out a plan, much like the one we had during the fires at Waiharara and Kaimaumau," he said.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket fills up water to fight the scrub fire in Aranga. Photo / Supplied

Henwood said firefighters would try to secure then mop up 20 to 30 metres inside the perimeter of the blaze.

Te Roroa general manager Snow Tane said the evacuated families were concerned about their properties with the uncertainty on when they would be able to return home.

"The fire burnt through whanau land so there's also that concern. The fire jumped across the road and into Te Roroa block with young pine trees. Firefighters are trying to contain the fire there but if it gets out, we'd be looking at a major event."

Te Roroa general manager Snow Tane has praised the firefighters for their work battling a major scrub fire in Aranga. Photo / Supplied

Tane said the fire crews have done a good job, given the weather and the scale of the blaze.

FENZ is reminding people the area the fire is burning in a restricted fire season and permits are required.

North of Awanui to Cape Reinga and Karikari Peninsula are still in a prohibited fire season, meaning a total fire ban, while the rest of Northland is in a restricted season.