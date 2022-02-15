The Maunganui Bluff, on the west coast north of Dargaville, is a pristine stretch of coastline which has now suffered severe damage from a scrub fire. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven houses near Aranga in the Kaipara District have been evacuated as a scrub fire continues to ravage the area close to the Waipoua Forest.

The residents were evacuated with the help of Civil Defence around 9.30pm tonight in response to a scrub fire that has been ablaze on Waikara Rd for the past six hours.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the evacuation was a safety precaution as firefighters remained at the scene of the blaze near the Manganui Bluff overnight.

The fire is believed to be roughly 20km away by road from the treasured Waipoua Forest, home to Tāne Mahuta - the country's largest kauri tree.

Already, the blaze has ripped through around 70ha of land as about 20 firefighters and five helicopters battled to get bring the inferno under control.

Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood said two night crews are currently monitoring the situation.

First light will see the return of five helicopters, 40 firefighters and heavy machinery as attempts to continue the blaze continue.

It is unknown what caused the fire. However, Henwood took the opportunity to remind people that the area is in a restricted fire season and permits are required.

He said north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and Karikari Peninsula are still in a prohibited fire season, meaning a total fire ban, while the rest of Northland is in a restricted season.