Parliament makes progress in disestablishing the Māori Health Authority, alleged Sydney killer reveals location of missing couple and new research paints a worrisome picture of our financial outlook in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A project to upgrade Waipawa’s main street has been scaled back due to the Government reviewing the use of raised crossings on state highways.

Two raised pedestrian crossings were installed last year on Waipawa’s High St, which is part of State Highway 2.

Another major roadworks project got under way last week to further improve safety along that main street.

The latest project, Streets for People Waipawa, was set to include three more raised crossings and a roundabout, among other safety improvements, with most of the $1.7 million in funding coming from New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

However, a last-minute decision has been made to no longer include raised crossings in the project.

“We will be making some changes by removing three raised crossings planned as safety interventions,” a Central Hawke’s Bay District Council (CHBDC) update on the project read.

“We are currently working through what alternatives and other interventions can be installed in three of the locations where raised platforms/crossings were being constructed.

“Alternatives include non-raised pedestrian crossings, centre pedestrian islands and kerb extensions.”

The three sites are next to Madge Hunter Park, the BP and the library.

An NZTA spokesperson said they had “not pulled any funding” for the project.

A roadworks sign on Waipawa's main street this week. Photo / Rachel Wise

“NZTA is however reviewing its use of raised safety platforms on state highways across the country and is investigating alternatives which may better align with the coalition Government’s vision of a safe and efficient transport system,” the spokesperson said.

“NZTA and CHBDC are committed to creating a transport system that enables everyone to get where they are going safely and will continue to work together to identify safe and efficient solutions for the main street of Waipawa.”

The roundabout at the intersection of SH2 and Ruataniwha St will go ahead as planned.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said he had spoken to NZTA about raised platforms on state highways.

“And they have undertaken to investigate alternatives that are more consistent with the coalition Government’s approach to road safety.”

A graphic setting out the work that was originally meant to go ahead. Photo / CHBDC

The Waipawa roadworks are all being done at night and were originally expected to last two months.

It is unclear if the changes will impact that timeframe.

During roadworks on Waipawa’s main street last September and October, shop owners became increasingly frustrated with the disruption to business, as the works were carried out during the day.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.



