Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (centre) and Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley (second left) met NZ Defence Force personnel Senior Warrant Officer Joe Taipari (left), estate manager Phil Gurnsey and Colonel Lisa Kelliher to discuss housing development plans at Waiōuru Military Camp.

The New Zealand Defence Force plans to spend $490 million on its Waiōuru housing estate over the next 25 years, with the project to include new builds and upgrades of existing properties.

The first $75m stage of the Homes for Families project will result in 50 new homes being built on newly developed land in partnership with local iwi Ngāti Rangi.

The Defence Force (NZDF) estimates it needs 211 homes to support military and civilian personnel in Waiōuru and plans to modernise a further 161 homes in stage two of the project.

Phil Gurnsey, general manager of estate strategy, defence estate and infrastructure, said the Waiōuru training facilities needed to support all three NZDF services as well as other government agencies and international partners.

“Over the next 25 years, we plan to spend around $490m on our Waiōuru housing estate including new builds, upgrades, maintenance, and utilities’ costs in support of NZDF operations.