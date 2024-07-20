Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Wainui Sandbar team no match for Gisborne United in Eastern League

Gisborne Herald
By John Gillies
2 mins to read
Gisborne United's dominance of Eastern League division one football continued last weekend.

Gisborne United showed why they are reigning Eastern League football champions with a 6-1 thumping of a team who have been among their closest rivals this season.

Going into their game against Neighbourhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar last weekend, Heavy Equipment Services United were way out in front in the seven-team first division.

They had beaten the other title contenders, Smash Palace Shockers Gold, 6-0 the previous weekend.

United play Gisborne Thistle Youth A on Harry Barker Reserve No 1 at 2.45pm today, and then their match against Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks at Wainui is the only first division fixture set down for July 27.

Thistle Youth and Wainui Sharks are capable of giving United a run for their money and the competitive nature of the players would ensure keenly contested games, regardless of league positions.

United have played 10, won 10, scored 51 goals and conceded six for 30 points.

Shockers have played 11, won seven and lost four for 21 points, while Wainui Sandbar have played 11, won six, drawn two and lost three for 20 points.

The next fewest goals-against record is that of Shockers (21) and the next best goals-for tally is that of Wainui Sandbar (43).

Last Saturday, United were up 3-1 against Wainui Sandbar at halftime and kept the pressure on till the end.

Player-coach Josh Adams was deadly in front of goal, while brothers Corey in midfield and Jacob on the right wing caused Wainui plenty of problems.

At the back, United kept things tight.

The closest a depleted Wainui side came to getting a foothold in the game was when centre-back Lucian Nickerson scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 towards the end of the first half. But United struck back quickly to regain a two-goal cushion.

For Wainui, 1st Class Decorators Wainui Salty Dogs’ Gregg Judd helped out his clubmates and took man-of-the-match honours at right-back. Others to shine were Nickerson, Fabian Kirchnitz, Luciano Hernandez and, before he went off injured after 25 minutes, Sotaro Katayama.

Shockers had a 3-0 victory over C & G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts, courtesy of goals from Max Harris, Brad Clark and Jackson Donovan-Monteith.

Standout performers for Shockers were centre-back Ryan Anderson, holding midfielder Tyler Barwick, goalkeeper Seth Piper and Shockers Green ring-ins Matt Void and Marshall Norris, who shared left-back duties.

