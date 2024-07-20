Gisborne United's dominance of Eastern League division one football continued last weekend.

Gisborne United showed why they are reigning Eastern League football champions with a 6-1 thumping of a team who have been among their closest rivals this season.

Going into their game against Neighbourhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar last weekend, Heavy Equipment Services United were way out in front in the seven-team first division.

They had beaten the other title contenders, Smash Palace Shockers Gold, 6-0 the previous weekend.

United play Gisborne Thistle Youth A on Harry Barker Reserve No 1 at 2.45pm today, and then their match against Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks at Wainui is the only first division fixture set down for July 27.

Thistle Youth and Wainui Sharks are capable of giving United a run for their money and the competitive nature of the players would ensure keenly contested games, regardless of league positions.