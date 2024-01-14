One person was critically injured following the blaze. Photo / George Heard

A man allegedly set fire to a property and critically injured one of its occupants in Waimate.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property shortly before 1pm yesterday.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and another was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

Today, a 34-year-old Waimate man appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Tom Gilbert.

The man faces two charges.

The charges include intentionally damaging by fire the property belonging to the couple who live there, having ought to know that danger to life was likely to ensure.

He is also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to one of the occupants.

The man entered no plea and did not apply for bail during his appearance this morning.

Judge Gilbert granted him interim name suppression until he appears in the Timaru District Court next month.

A total of five St John units were sent to the scene including two ambulances, an operation manager, a rapid response vehicle, and one helicopter.

The house was well-lit when emergency services arrived, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency said four water tankers and four fire engines were sent to the scene.

A water tanker and fire engine will remain at the scene in case of any hot spots or flare-ups.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



