One person in critical condition was taken to Christchurch Hospital after a house fire in the South Island.

One person has been taken into custody after emergency services were alerted to a suspicious house fire near Waimate south of Christchurch this afternoon.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and another was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

The blaze was reported to emergency services shortly before 1pm.

A total of five St John units were sent to the scene including two ambulances, an operation manager, a rapid response vehicle, and one helicopter.

The house was well lit when emergency services arrived, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency said four water tankers and four fire engines were sent to the scene.

A water tanker and fire engine will remain at the scene in case of any hot spots or flare-ups.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.







