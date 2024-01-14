One person has been taken into custody after emergency services were alerted to a suspicious house fire near Waimate south of Christchurch this afternoon.
One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and another was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.
The blaze was reported to emergency services shortly before 1pm.
A total of five St John units were sent to the scene including two ambulances, an operation manager, a rapid response vehicle, and one helicopter.
The house was well lit when emergency services arrived, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.
Fire and Emergency said four water tankers and four fire engines were sent to the scene.
A water tanker and fire engine will remain at the scene in case of any hot spots or flare-ups.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.