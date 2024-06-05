Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Residents in Hamilton, Taupō and Te Aroha were woken by tremors after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the North Island early this morning.

The United States Geological Survey website, reported the quake’s epicentre as being 15km east of Tokoroa.

According to Geonet, the quake struck at 2.19am, 10km west of Rotorua at a depth of 168km.

Geonet issued a social media alert at about 3am, saying the earthquake occurred 168km below the Waikato region at 2.19am.

Although it produced only weak shaking, people from Nelson to Tauranga reported feeling the quake, with most felt reports stretching from Wellington through to Hastings.

In Waikato, residents reported feeling the quake in Hamilton, Cambridge, Te Aroha, Taupō and Turangi.

The majority of people said the shaking was light or weak.





Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.