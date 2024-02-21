Jamie Hopson, of Hajamie Judo (Cambridge) won the inaugural Outstanding By Youth For Youth Initiative Award. Photo / Mike Walen

Exercise initiatives from across the Waikato are in the spotlight thanks to the Waikato Sport & Active Recreation Awards.

The annual awards, run by Sport Waikato, celebrate community initiatives, people and programmes that aim to grow participation and deliver spaces for communities to be active.

The 2023 awards crowned winners in eight categories, including a new By Youth For Youth Initiative category which was introduced in the latest awards round.

More than 110 nominations were received from around the region for the 2023 Waikato Sport & Active Recreation Awards with 25 finalists selected.

Sport Waikato chief executive Matthew Cooper said it was “fantastic” to be able to shine the spotlight on the numerous organisations and people working to get the region moving.

“To have them on stage receiving an award is truly heartwarming. They’ll tell you they don’t do what they do to receive an award, but the acknowledgement and recognition goes such a long way towards feeling valued.”

“The incredible passion and commitment of all of our nominees, finalists and winners is evident in the way they talk about their initiatives and people. And to hear them talk about addressing the needs of the participant ... makes me immensely proud.”

The 2023 award categories were: Community Connection, Sport & Active Recreation Partnership, Commitment to Accessibility & Inclusion, Outstanding Active Space Initiative, Commitment to Youth Engagement, Outstanding By Youth For Youth Initiative, Community Coach and Community Unsung Hero.

In addition to the eight category winners, the awards also crowned the recipient of the Hare Puke Leadership in Sport Award which recognises one person’s special service to sport in the wider Waikato region.

The 2023 Leadership in Sport Award went to former Rugby League player Honey Hireme-Smiler, who was also the MC of the awards night and who Cooper described as a “true wāhine toa for our region”.

Waikato Sport Award winners 2023

● Community Connection

Community Sport Delivery (Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Recreation Club)

● Sport & Active Recreation Partnership

Waikato Multi-Sport Holiday Programme (Hamilton)

● Commitment to Accessibility & Inclusion

ConnectEd Dance Co, Children’s Dance Classes (Hamilton)

● Outstanding Active Space Initiative

Tīrau Domain Project (South Waikato)

● Commitment to Youth Engagement

Te Awamutu Boxing Academy

● Outstanding By Youth For Youth Initiative

Jamie Hopson, Hajamie Judo (Cambridge)

● Community Coach

Gabi Peach, Waikato Weightlifting Club, Waikato Diocesan School for Girls (Hamilton)

● Community Unsung Hero

Vicki Skill, Whiritoa Lifeguard Service (Coromandel)

