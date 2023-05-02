Hawke's Bay born-and-raised Matthew Cooper played 26 matches for the All Blacks from 1987-1994.

Matthew Cooper amassed 26 games for the All Blacks, 124 for Waikato and 63 for Hawke’s Bay. He’s back in his home province this Friday to help his old school, St John’s College, raise money for its rugby foundation. The New Zealand Rugby (NZR) vice president chats to Mark Story.

Being an All Black between 1987-1994 makes you the most recent St John’s College alumnus to have played in the black jersey. Are there unique obstacles for advancement if you hail from the provinces?

Back then obviously there was no professional rugby, rugby players association (RPA), Super Rugby - we had a reasonably clean traditional model. That involved New Zealand rugby players commencing with club, then provincial, national trials and, if you were lucky enough, national recognition. The compromise or difficulty in those days in provincial New Zealand for an aspiring player was that team’s consistency of performance and division status. When these were met the ability, for example, of an Ian Kirkpatrick (Poverty Bay), a Kel Tremain (Hawke’s Bay) or former Magpie hooker Norm Hewitt to win national recognition from their home provinces was real and it was achievable.

Professional players now running on for the Mapgies seem for the most part to be happy to hang around. Is that a luxury you wish you’d had?

When you were young and driven, you were trying to succeed and compete against the best on the appropriate stage and also give yourself every opportunity to achieve your childhood dream. In my case [it was] the many hours in the early 1970s at Marewa Park kicking goals over the hockey posts, believing it was Eden Park and we [the All Blacks] had just beaten the British and Irish Lions for the 15th time. While it was a very difficult decision in 1990 leaving the Bay, my home, family and my Hawke’s Bay rugby mates, I have lived a life of no regrets and there certainly wasn’t with my move to Waikato. I agree now that if you are in the All Blacks, Hurricanes or Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay and reside in the Bay - add on the outstanding recent performances by the Magpies in recent years - the decision to stay or go now has real balance to the argument.

Your playing tenure was unique in that you bridged the amateur and professional eras. Name the biggest upside (putting aside the financial advantage) in that shift and, the biggest downside.

The upside was the ability to fully focus on a sport that you love being your fulltime profession. Added to this were the ability and time to hone your skills and get better without the distraction of also being in paid secondary employment. Playing Super Rugby against the Australians and South Africans home and away on a regular basis was a real highlight for me as a New Zealand rugby player.

The downside: in the amateur era you worked 9am-5pm and then trained after 5pm Tuesday and Thursday. Your provincial union wasn’t confused between the Bunnings NPC/Heartland/FPC and Super Rugby. Fan engagement was therefore simplified and it was tribal, whether they be Magpie or Mooloo fans. As a player, a full McLean Park or then Rugby Park, Hamilton, was very special. On the 17th of September 1993, Waikato challenged the great Auckland side of the 1980s-early 90s for the Ranfurly Shield in front of a sold-out 48,000 Eden Park crowd on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Fanatical, parochial fans from both sides, absorbed in what was happening on the hallowed turf that is Eden Park. Still that era’s highlight for me as a player. Then back to work on Monday, although after that Shield win... I think it was Tuesday!’

Who in your opinion, in your era, was the player most unlucky to have never worn a black jersey?

This is always a great topic of discussion, but there is only one player in my opinion. Waikato’s Duane Monkley, the most outstanding openside flanker and quality person that I was privileged to play alongside.

What’s the biggest myth about the modern game?

There’s the perception fans and the public in general are losing interest in the game for reasons that have been well documented - namely the game is too complicated with frequent rule changes, other entertainment options and the distraction arising from fast-paced lifestyles or the impact of cost of living.

We need to admit there is concern around the drop-off in match-day attendance and with my NZR vice president hat on, I know we are working alongside our members to address this. We are, however, heartened by the number of spectators that attend games deemed to be high-quality with the outcome not predetermined, like last Saturday night’s sold-out FMG Waikato Stadium for the Chiefs v Crusaders Super Rugby clash. What we can’t lose sight of is the rise in Sky TV viewership after seven rounds in 2023, nor the significant growth in live streaming. These two options for viewing the game through the use of technology allow fans to continue to engage in the game without attending the venue. How we enable them to continue this opportunity and legitimate option while also enticing fans back to our stadia is a challenge, which we all collectively in rugby need to be solution-focused on rather than issue-focused.