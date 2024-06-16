Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) announced the winners of the Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence. Photo / SLSNZ

A volunteer who committed over 100 lifeguarding hours in the 2023/24 season nabbed one of the top honours at Sunday night’s Surf Life Saving Hawke’s Bay Excellence Awards.

The Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence brought together Surf Life Saving clubs, including Westshore, Waimārama, Ocean Beach Kiwi, and Pacific, to celebrate significant achievements in the field of surf life-saving.

Jacob Crawley from Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) won Volunteer of the Year for his “unwavering commitment” to all facets of the club as director of lifeguarding, having racked up over 100 hours of volunteering.

“He makes a profound difference in lifeguarding, sport, inflatable rescue boats [IRBs], and the search-and-rescue squad,” Richard Wilson, Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC chairman, said.

“His contributions to training and development are unparalleled, fostering growth and excellence within our community.”

Crawley’s involvement in two major rescue and response operations was also praised.

“During a major rescue operation, Jacob took decisive control, co-ordinating his team with precision and remaining calm under pressure. His ability to assess the situation quickly and direct resources effectively ensured the safety of all involved,” Wilson said.

“In another instance, Jacob led the safeguarding of beachgoers, demonstrating exceptional organisational skills and care for his team’s wellbeing.”

Nathan Berry from Westshore SLSC won Surf Lifeguard of the Year.

The senior surf lifeguard and patrol captain volunteered more than 56 hours for the club during the 2023/2024 season, along with hours spent training new IRB crews and drivers on the beach.

Westshore SLSC director of lifeguarding Jimmy Bowden described Berry as “an all-round good guy” who always put the club and its members first.

“He excels in displaying positive behaviour and frequently transforms negative situations into positive ones - taking the lead in motivating the surf lifeguards to bring out their best,” Bowden said.

“Nathan takes care of himself and the welfare of others at the club and during patrols. In his senior position, he also shows others how to provide support to individuals following incidents at the beach.”

Charlie Cordwell, SLSNZ central regional manager, congratulated everyone involved in the Hawke’s Bay Awards of Excellence and praised it as a “fantastic night of celebration”, not only acknowledging all the incredible winners but everyone who contributed to surf life-saving in Hawke’s Bay during the 2023/2024 season.

“We’re lucky to have such a fantastic bunch of clubs in the region who give so much to all the different areas of the movement.”