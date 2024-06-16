James Kendrick received a Gold Star and a taonga marking 25 years service in the Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade.

For James Kendrick, everything he does for the community isn’t for a pat on the back.

But he got more than that last week as the Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade came together to celebrate the senior firefighter’s achievement of the Gold Star.

Chief fire officer Peter Sinclair said it was an “awesome achievement to contribute 25 years of his and his whanau’s time to the brigade and the Dannevirke community”.

Kendrick, who has also served with Hato Hone St John, been a referee and served on the Board of Trustees for Dannevirke High School, joined the brigade in February 1999, encouraged by another firefighter, Craig Brown.

“I went along to training and 25 years later I’m still there.”

Some of the incidents he has had to attend over the years have involved a death.

“It’s a privilege.

“When someone passes away you form quite a bond with them and I believe that they leave a part of them with me.”

Being a first responder in a small community such as Dannevirke also increases the likelihood that the responder would know at least one of the people they are helping.

That was never more true seven years ago when Kendrick’s brother died.

“It was pretty special, because if I hadn’t been in the Dannevirke fire brigade, I would not have had the privilege to be there when my brother passed away.”

Kendrick said he has always had an affiliation with people and his particular focus has been with rangatahi in the community.

“I live my life for the young people.”

James Kendrick with Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Peter Sinclair who congratulated him on the awesome achievement of 25 years with the brigade.

Sinclair said Kendrick, known as Jimmy by brigade members, had been part of the crash rescue team, attended working bees, school galas, delivered the Firewise programme and had always helped with co-ordinating training sessions.

“Another thing that Jimmy brings when he walks into the room is laughter. Over the years we’ve heard many interesting stories come from him. At the end of these stories there’s always some very interesting advice to our younger members.”

There were a number of local dignitaries in attendance at the celebration including Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis, MP for Wairarapa Mike Butterick, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui a Rua chairman Hayden Hape and Fire and Emergency New Zealand representatives.

James Kendrick is congratulated by UFBA past president Mark Adie on receiving a Gold Star for 25 years in the Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade. A special evening was held in Dannevirke's Town Hall to celebrate the achievement.

United Fire Brigades Association past president Mark Adie said the association was founded more than 145 years ago to bring together brigades and recognise the valuable contributions firefighters made to their communities.

He said Gold Star honours were established to acknowledge committed brigade members and the time they have given, time on the frontline and support, supporting station operations and attending musters and community events.

“Time is the most precious thing we have and the most precious thing we can give anyone.”

A line up of Gold Star recipients with Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade. Only 8659 New Zealand firefighters have achieved 25 years in the fire service in 145 years of the United Fire Brigades Association. James Kendrick (with taonga) is the most recent recipient.

Adie said Kendrick’s Gold Star was the 37th in the brigade’s 129-year history and number 8659.

“That might sound like a lot of Gold Stars but in fact over 145 years, that’s not a lot of Gold Stars.”

Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui a Rua chairman Hayden Hape (right) presented James Kendrick with a taonga in recognition of his service to the community and 25 years in the Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Hape spoke on Kendrick’s contribution, making special mention of his family who had contributed a lot to the community.

He said Kendrick was known to be the “auntie” for all the jobs.

“He’s the firefighter, he’s the St John’s guy, he’s the local referee.”

He also acknowledged Kendrick’s sharing of his knowledge to rangatahi in connecting them with the environment and his contribution to “our whanau, our hapu and our iwi”, following that up with a gift of a taonga.

Sinclair said the brigade was in good heart with 35 members, four in brigade support.

“The future of the brigade is looking healthy with members showing willingness to take the next step up in rank and do the required courses to take that step.”

He announced the resignation of Neville Jacobsen, who earlier this year celebrated 60 years with the brigade.

“On behalf of the brigade, thank you for your 60 years of dedicated service to the brigade and to the community.”

Several firefighters also received honours on the night.

Jordan Adie – five year medal

Zane Gatchell – five year medal

James Curtis – two year bar (seven years service)

Hamish Adie – two year silver bar (21 years service)

Peter Sinclair – two year gold bar (29 years service)

