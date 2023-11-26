Traffic reduces to one lane at Rangiriri, on the Waikato Expressway. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Traffic reduces to one lane at Rangiriri, on the Waikato Expressway. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

A significant number of lane closures will be in place this Christmas season, following essential maintenance work and ongoing infrastructure projects underway on SH3 between Hamilton and New Plymouth.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato journey manager Liam Ryan, said there are a lot of sites on SH3 that would be active at the same time.

“This means people can expect to see road cones, temporary speed limits, and construction crews working.”

Ryan advised motorists to plan for delays in their travel.

“Due to the number of sites, it’s difficult to anticipate the exact travel delays, although we’re expecting that at times, delays could be up to one hour between Hamilton and New Plymouth.

“We’re working to minimise disruption to journeys as much as possible.”

Motorists can use the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for real-time updates on the network.

Lane closures for the Waikato region are listed down below:

East Waikato

· SH2 Mangatarata: Road rebuilding began Monday 20 November near Coxhead Road. Stop/go traffic management is in place between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Minor delays are expected. Work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

· SH25: Recovery works are underway at a number of sites, with temporary traffic management such as lane closures and stop/go along with reduced speed limits in place where required. This currently includes Wharekaho, Coroglen and Ruamahunga. More information.

· SH25A Kōpū-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel Town. Work to construct a bridge over the slip area is underway, and the bridge is expected to open by Wednesday 20 December. Additional works are taking place across SH25A while the road is closed, and some traffic management may stay in place where maintenance activity is ongoing. More information.

· SH2 Paeroa: Road resurfacing on SH2 will commence Sunday 26 November for 5 nights. Overnight road closures are required for this work with traffic management in place from 8pm to 5am, the road will be open during the day with a temporary speed limit. The nighttime detour is via SH26 (Arney Street) and Station Road. This work is weather dependent.

· SH26 Morrinsville: Work to resurface the road between Thames Street and Allen Street intersections will commence from 6pm Sunday 3 December until 6am Friday 8 December. The repair work will require a full closure of the road day and night between these times. Detours are available. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, as will access for emergency services.

Central Waikato

· SH1 Lichfield: The northbound slow lane near Puriri Road is closed until further notice, while investigations take place into repair options.

· SH1 Ātiamuri: Temporary steel barriers have been installed nearby from Ātiamuri village to Ohakuri Road and a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h applies ahead of construction starting on safety barrier installation. More information.

· SH1 Tuahu: Road rehabilitation continues and is expected to be complete by early December. Other maintenance and renewals activities will take place when the road is closed. More information.

· SH1 Maroa Road: Daytime stop/go traffic management is in place on weekdays along with a temporary speed restriction, while finishing works and final surfacing are completed by Christmas.

· SH1 Hatepe: Road rebuilding re-starts Monday 27 November at a site north of Hatepe. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

· SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

· SH5 Iwitahi (Napier/Taupo Road): Road rehabilitation continues and is expected to be complete by mid-December. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place at all active worksites. Delays are to be expected.

West Waikato

· SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works require the closure of a single lane in each direction with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, until completion. Major southbound surfacing works in November and December will need a block of night closures and detours for approximately 5 weeks. The closures, from Sunday to Thursday each week, run until Thursday 21 December, 7pm to 5am each night. The detour is via SH1B Gordonton Road. Light traffic can turn off at Lake Road to re-join SH1 at the Northern Interchange. Heavy vehicles must use SH1B, including the local road detour at Telephone Road, and connect to SH1 again at Cambridge or via SH26 into Hillcrest. More information.

· SH26 Hillcrest: Road resurfacing takes place from Monday 27 November, for three nights, SH26 will be closed each night between 8pm and 5am, with a detour via Wairere Drive and Ruakura Road for all vehicles.

· SH1 Karāpiro (Keeley’s Reserve): The bulk of the work has wrapped up on the turnaround bay at Keeley’s Reserve in Karāpiro. The reserve has reopened to the public and the turnaround bay can be used. Due to a nation-wide shortage, the streetlighting system is yet to be installed and this will be completed just prior to Christmas or in early 2024. More information.

· SH3 Ōhaupō: The Waipā District Council-led Ōhaupō village pedestrian safety improvements are underway and are expected to take 6 months to complete. During this time lane shifts and stop/go traffic management will be in place, along with temporary speed limits.

· SH3 Kihikihi: A right turn bay is being built on SH3 Kihikihi to allow easier access to McAndrew St. From 7am to 5pm daily there will be no access to McAndrew St from SH3 and Stop/Go traffic management may be in place on the state highway. Work will be complete by Thursday 21 December.

· SH3 Waitomo: Road rebuilding continues at a site near the Big Apple, north of the SH37 Waitomo Caves roundabout. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 8pm, and from Monday 27 November this will switch to 24-hour stop/go for approximately two weeks. A temporary speed limit will be in place, work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

· SH31 Kāwhia: Road resealing is taking place, with stop/go traffic management between 6am and 8pm each weekday. This work is weather dependent. Minor delays are expected when sealing is taking place.

· SH30 Te Kūiti: Due to a slip, priority give-way is in place near Mangaokewa Road, motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

North Waikato

· SH1 Waikato Expressway – Rangiriri section: Remedial works requiring various interchange ramp closures continue into next week. SH1 traffic is being managed through the site with a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h. Current work on the southbound lanes means the Rangiriri off-ramp is closed. All southbound traffic leaving the expressway at Rangiriri needs to use the Te Kauwhata off-ramp. Late next week all lanes are expected to reopen with a 70km/h speed restriction.

· SH1 Bombay interchange to Nikau Road: There will be a full southbound closure on Wednesday 29 November between 9pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel south using one of the northbound lanes.

· SH1 Nikau Road to Pōkeno: There will be a full southbound closure on Tuesday 28 November between 9pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel south using one of the northbound lanes.

· SH1 Pōkeno to Mercer: There will be a full southbound closure on Monday 27 November between 10pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel south using one of the northbound lanes.

SH1 Mercer to Pōkeno: There will be a full northbound closure on Sunday 26 November between 10pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

· SH1 Pōkeno (between Dean Road and Great South Road): There will be a full southbound closure on Thursday 30 November between 9pm and 5am. Please use SH1 Dean Road southbound off-ramp and travel along Great South Road to get back on SH1 using Great South Road, Pōkeno southbound on-ramp.

· SH1 Island Block Road to Dragway Road: There will be southbound lane restrictions on Wednesday 29 November between 9pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel south under traffic management supervision.

· SH2 Maramarua: Chipsealing continues until early December. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place between 9pm and 5am at each worksite. More information.

Taranaki

· SH3 Awakino: Final surfacing commences on Monday 20 November. Stop/go traffic management will be in place, with delays of up to 15 minutes expected. Work is expected to be complete by the end of March 2024.

· SH3 Mt Messenger: Slip debris removal work takes place between Monday 20 and Wednesday 22 November, between 5pm and 5am each night. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place during this time. Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected.

· SH3 Uruti: Rock mesh slip protection work north of Mangamaio Road continues. Stop/go and stop/stop traffic management will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, along with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction until Christmas. Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected.

· SH3 Te Ara Tutohu Waitara to Bell Block: Due to safety improvement works, there is stop/go traffic management with a 30km/h speed limit in place 24/7. Allow for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



