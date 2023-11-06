Part of SH1 will close for roadworks. Photo/ Warren Buckland

Part of SH1 will close for roadworks. Photo/ Warren Buckland

Resurfacing work on State Highway 1, between Taupo and Tokoroa, will temporarily close a section of the road from Monday, November 13.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said SH1 will be closed south of Atiamuri, from Tirohanga Rd to Orunaui Rd, for several days.

Full daytime closures are required on November 13, 16, 17, 20 and 21, from 7am to 6pm each day, while shorter daytime closures will occur on November 18 and 23, from 7am to 12pm.

Outside these times, SH1 will operate under stop/go traffic management and a reduced speed limit.

The detour for light vehicles is via Tirohanga Rd, Forest Rd, and Orunaui Rd.

Heavy vehicles must use SH30 and SH5 between Upper Atiamuri and Wairakei, via Rotorua. Access will be maintained for residents living within the closure.

Waka Kotahi announced the road works at the end of last month, saying they were part of the agency’s summer state highway road renewals programme.

Waka Kotahi Waikato Journey Manager Liam Ryan then said the works were complex.

“This [SH1] section [near Ōruanui] is narrow and with the size of the machinery required to do the work there is simply no room for both machinery and road users at the same time.”

Waka Kotahi advised all motorists to plan ahead, delay travel where possible or avoid the area. Should there be a significant period of poor weather the closures may be postponed.

Road users are advised to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) on the day of travel to confirm the status of the state highway network before setting out for their destination.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



